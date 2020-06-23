India’s Covid-19 death toll goes beyond 14,000, infection tally over 4.40 lakh

Healthcare worker check temperature and pulse rate of the residents at Govandi in Mumbai (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has risen to 14,011 after 312 patients died between Sunday and Monday morning, the Union health ministry’s data showed.

According to the health ministry, India’s infection tally also climbed to 440,215 as 14,933 new infections and 178,014 active Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The country’s recovery rate, the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, now stands at 56.37% as 10,994 patients were cured during the last 24 hours.

So far, 248,189 people have been discharged from hospitals, the health ministry’s dashboard showed.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat continued to add to the country’s infection tally and death toll.

The health ministry had said on Monday that India has one of the lowest cases of the Covid-19 per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases.

It had cited the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) report from Sunday to make the point.

“India’s cases per lakh population are 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67,” the health ministry said in a release.

The US has 671.24 cases per lakh population while the metric for Germany, Spain and Brazil is 583.88, 526.22 and 489.42 respectively, it added.

“This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the Government of India along with the States/UTs took for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19,” the ministry said.

Across the world, there are 9,188,362 Covid-19 cases and 474,339 patients of the respiratory disease have died, according to Worldometer, a site that tracks the pandemic numbers.

WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that the pandemic is still accelerating and its effects will be felt for decades.

“We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis. Its effects will be felt for decades to come,” Ghebreyesus said during a virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the UAE.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 2,388,153 cases and 122,610 deaths. After the US, Brazil has the most number of infections at 1,111,348 and fatalities at 51,407.