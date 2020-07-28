India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the Covid-19 pandemic which has been falling progressively is now 2.25% which is one of the lowest in the world, the government said Tuesday.

“India continues its march as a country with one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. This achievement is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach which ensured that hospitals were left unburdened with supervised home isolation for the asymptomatic patients,” the union health ministry said in a statement..

It said under the guidance of the Central government, states and union territories have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to decrease in the CFR across the country. “The CFR has reduced from around 3.33% in mid-June to 2.25% today,” the statement said.

The ramped up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries.

“For the fifth day in a row, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day. The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on early detection and isolation along with handholding of States/UTs by the expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving the recovery rate,” the statement said.

The recovery rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53% in mid-June to more than 64% as on Tuesday. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries stand at 9,52,743, it said.

India’s Covid-19 tally stands at over 14.83 lakh.

The health ministry also said that with improving daily recovery numbers, the gap between the recovered cases and active cases is also persistently increasing. Presently, it is 4,55,755.

“This means the actual active case load is presently 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision,” it said.