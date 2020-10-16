India’s Covid-19 fatality rate lowest since March 22, says govt: All you need to know

Students watch online lectures on mobile phones, inside a digital mobile education library, initiated to provide mobile phones to chidren who have no access to them for their education classes amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

India has continued to report one of the lowest deaths per million population which stands at 81, as of Friday, the health ministry said. India, the second worst-hit nation due to the disease outbreak, has reported 7.3 million positive cases of Sars-Cov-2 and 1,12,161 people have died due to the viral infection so far.

India has also recorded a decline in active cases, according to the health ministry data. As of Friday, India has 8,04,528 active cases, which accounts for 10.92 per cent of the total cases.

Here is all you need to know about the disease outbreak in the country:

- India has reported less than 1,100 deaths since October 2.

- India’s Case Fatality Rate - on a continuous downslide – has been recorded at 1.52 per cent. It is also the lowest since March 22, when the government imposed a Janata curfew to curb the disease spread.

- 78 per cent of the new recovered cases come from 10 states and Union Territories, which include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerrala and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra is witnessing 13,000 recoveries from the disease within a day.

- 79 per cent of India’s fresh infections come from 10 states and UTs. The new cases are from 10 States and UTs. After a gap of a few days when Kerala overtook Maharashtra in daily cases, the latter has regained the spot with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 cases — in the last 24 hours.

- Of the 895 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, nearly 82 per cent come from Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Delhi.

- More than 37 per cent of new deaths have been reported from Maharashtra.

- Thirteen states and union territories, including Puducherry (403), Maharashtra (335), Goa (331), Delhi (317), Karnataka (152), Tamil Nadu (135) and Punjab (131), had deaths per million population more than the national average.

- India’s total number of recoveries from coronavirus disease have surged to 64,53,779 and exceed active cases of Covid-19 by 56,49,251.

- India’s national recovery rate has improved to 87.56 per cent.

- For eight days in a row, the active cases of Covid-19 in India have remained below 9 lakh.