India’s Covid-19 fight people-driven, let’s #Unite2FightCorona: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against Covid-19 gets strength from Covid warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

“India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our Covid warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi asked citizens to remember wearing a mask, wash hands, and practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’to win against Covid-19.

“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against Covid-19,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India’s Covid recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

“IndiaFightsCorona India’s #Covid Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases),” the Ministry tweeted.