Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 fight people-driven, let’s #Unite2FightCorona: PM Modi

India’s Covid-19 fight people-driven, let’s #Unite2FightCorona: PM Modi

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against Covid-19 gets strength from Covid warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona.

In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India’s fight against Covid-19 gets strength from Covid warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virus.

“India’s Covid-19 fight is people-driven and gets great strength from our Covid warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus. #Unite2FightCorona,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



PM Modi asked citizens to remember wearing a mask, wash hands, and practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’to win against Covid-19.



“Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against Covid-19,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare tweeted that India’s Covid recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October.

“IndiaFightsCorona India’s #Covid Recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 57 lakh in October. A high level of more than 75,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are 6.3 times the Active Cases (currently only 13.4% of total cases),” the Ministry tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 10:10 IST
IAF foundation day 2020: President Kovind, PM Modi lead nation in wishing Indian Air Force
Oct 08, 2020 10:06 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
Oct 08, 2020 10:06 IST
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
Oct 08, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

BJP dubs Rajasthan as hub of crime against women, in offensive against Gehlot
Oct 08, 2020 10:12 IST
Delhi: 4 men wanted for murder, extortion and attempts to murder arrested
Oct 08, 2020 10:11 IST
UP Board seeks report over sale of guides, guess papers of its books
Oct 08, 2020 10:11 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 68 lakh-mark, over 11 lakh tested in 24 hrs
Oct 08, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.