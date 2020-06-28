India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry data

The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has exceeded that of active cases by more than a lakh, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

There were 13,832 patients who were sent home in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered to 309,712, according to health ministry data. The country’s recovery rate, the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, now has climbed to 58.56%.

The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

The top 10 states in terms of absolute numbers of Covid-19 recoveries are Maharashtra with 84,245, Delhi with 49,301, Tamil Nadu with 44,094, Gujarat with 22409, Uttar Pradesh with 14,215, Rajasthan with 13,367, West Bengal with 10,789, Madhya Pradesh with 9,971, Haryana with 8,472 and Karnataka with 7,287.

This comes on a day India recorded another biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 19,906 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859.

The health ministry’s data showed 410 patients succumbed to the disease between Saturday and Sunday morning, pushing the death toll to 16,095.