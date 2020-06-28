Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry data

India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry data

There were 13,832 patients who were sent home in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered to 309,712, according to health ministry data.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has exceeded that of active cases by more than a lakh, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday.

There were 13,832 patients who were sent home in the last 24 hours pushing the number of recovered to 309,712, according to health ministry data. The country’s recovery rate, the ratio of the number of patients recovered to the number of patients infected, now has climbed to 58.56%.

The recoveries have been more than the active Covid-19 cases since June 10 when 135,205 patients were declared cured and 133,632 people were infected with Sars-Cov-2, which causes the coronavirus disease.

The top 10 states in terms of absolute numbers of Covid-19 recoveries are Maharashtra with 84,245, Delhi with 49,301, Tamil Nadu with 44,094, Gujarat with 22409, Uttar Pradesh with 14,215, Rajasthan with 13,367, West Bengal with 10,789, Madhya Pradesh with 9,971, Haryana with 8,472 and Karnataka with 7,287.



This comes on a day India recorded another biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 19,906 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 528,859.

The health ministry’s data showed 410 patients succumbed to the disease between Saturday and Sunday morning, pushing the death toll to 16,095.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jupiter’s map by NASA reminds Twitter of dosa. Do you see the resemblance too?
Jun 28, 2020 11:04 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ highlights: India can look its enemies in the eye, says PM Modi on Ladakh clashes
Jun 28, 2020 11:10 IST
Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing
Jun 28, 2020 11:03 IST
Rajasthan family invites over 50 guests for wedding, 15 test Covid-19 positive
Jun 28, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.