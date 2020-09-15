Sections
India's Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows

India on Monday overtook Brazil to register the highest number of recoveries. It has thus far reported over 3.7 million recoveries in a caseload of over 4.8 milion.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare worker collects swab sample of the residents while Covid-19 checkup camp at Laxmi Colony,Vashi Naka in Mumbai (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Even as India continues to have the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, it has also become the country with the highest number of recovered cases. On Monday, India went past Brazil to have the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries globally, data from the US-based John Hopkins University showed.

India, as per the data, has seen 3,780,107 patients recover from the disease thus far. Brazil, meanwhile, has 3,723,206 recoveries, followed by the United States at 2,451,406.

Incidentally, these are also the three worst-hit countries in the world, with the United States followed by India and Brazil.

According to the university, which has been compiling Covid-19 data from all over the world, the global coronavirus tally currently stands at 29,006,003 . Of these, over 19 million people have recovered from the disease.



India, meanwhile, has thus far reported 4,846,427 cases of coronavirus. With 3,780,107 recoveries, its recovery rate stands at 77.99%. There have also been 79,722 fatalities.

“Around 77,512 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing. This has touched nearly 28 lakh today (27,93,509),” the Union health ministry had said in a statement on Monday.

India is currently in fourth stage of unlock, which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. A number of relaxations have been given for this phase, including reopening of Metro services, and partial reopening of schools, albeit only for guidance purposes.

The country started reopening in phases from June 1, after four stages of strict nationwide lockdown from March 25-May 31.

(With PTI inputs)

