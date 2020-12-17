Sections
India’s Covid-19 recoveries near 9.5 million: Here’s where other worst-hit countries stand

As per the latest Union health ministry data, India has recorded over 9.48 million recoveries in a total count of 9.95 million.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker preserves a swab sample for coronavirus test, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. A free Covid testing camp organised by NDTA & SDA is set up at Connaught Place. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has exceeded 9.95 million, Union health ministry’s data showed on Thursday. However, of these, 9,489,740 or over 95% are recovered cases, the ministry’s dashboard showed. As India, along with the rest of the world, continues to battle the pandemic, the Centre has repeatedly stressed on how the country’s count of recovered cases, and recovery rate, are among the highest globally.

India has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19. Here’s where other worst-hit countries stand:

1. The United States: With over 17 million Covid-19 cases, according to a worldometers’ tally, the United States is the only country to have crossed the 10 million mark. The tally further shows that more than 10 million people have recovered in the US, giving it a recovery rate of nearly 58.50%. The US has also started administering shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine, therefore the recovery rate might improve in future.

2. Brazil: The South American nation on Wednesday became only the third country after the United States and India to cross the seven million case mark. Brazil reported a record 70,574 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, its health ministry said. The number of recoveries, however, rose to more than 6.1 million, giving the country a recovery rate of more than 86%.

3. Russia: The world’s largest nation also has the fourth highest caseload of Covid-19 globally. A worldometers tally shows that Russia has recorded a total of over 2.7 million, with nearly 2.2 million recovering from the disease, thus giving Russia a recovery rate of nearly 79.60%. In August, Russia registered “world’s first Covid-19 vaccine,” Sputnik V.

4. France: As per worldometers, France is the world’s fifth worst Covid-19 hit country, with over 2.4 million infections. However, the tally also shows that France only has a little over 180,000 recoveries, giving it one of the worst recovery rates in the world, at just under 7.50%.

