India’s Covid-19 recoveries overshoot active cases, rate climbs to 62.09%

The increased testing across the country has also contributed to the high number of cases being reported from several states over the last few weeks. (AP PHOTO.)

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate has jumped to an encouraging 62.09%, with the number of patients who have recovered from the viral infection surpassing the number of coronavirus patients in the country, the Centre said on Thursday.

The number of recovered cases has overshot the number of Covid-19 active cases by 2,06,588. The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times (almost twice) the number of active coronavirus cases at present, data from the Union health ministry said.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also indicated that the country’s Covid-19 cases and deaths per million population is still among the lowest in the world, despite India being a country with 1.3 billion people.

Though the improved recovery rate is good news for the nation grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of daily cases of the viral disease continues to record an alarming trend with over 24,000 new Covid-19 cases daily. The increased testing across the country has also contributed to the high number of cases being reported from several states over the last few weeks.

“The number of Covid-19 tests has increased, on an average; we are testing more than 2.6 lakh samples per day. We hope to see a further rise by the use of the antigen test,” the Indian Council of Medical Research’s senior scientist Nivedita Gupta said at a health ministry briefing.

The country’s viral caseload is an estimated 2,69,000 people. Currently, India has 538 cases per million population, which is as per the World Health Organization’s situation report. Cases per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India. The country has 15 deaths per million population whereas there are countries where it is 40 times as much, the health ministry data showed.

India on Thursday recorded another 24,879 cases of the coronavirus disease in a 24-hour span, which took its total tally of infection to 7,67,296.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2,69,789, according to Union health ministry data. Over 4.7 lakh patients have been cured or discharged.

So far, 21,129 people have died due to the disease (487 in the last 24 hours), the health ministry data showed.