Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 recoveries soar past 7 million, 4 states account for more than half: Govt

India’s Covid-19 recoveries soar past 7 million, 4 states account for more than half: Govt

The national recovery cate has further improved to 89.78%, the government said on Saturday and added that 61% of the total recovered cases are from six states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Free rapid antigen Covid-19 test in Mobile bus by TMC near central ground in Thane on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo )

Over seven million people have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India and four states, which also have maximum number of active cases, have contributed to more than half of the recovery figures, Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday.

“In a significant achievement, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70L. The top 4 States account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them,” the ministry said in a tweet.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The national recovery cate has further improved to 89.78%, the government said on Saturday and added that 61% of the total recovered cases are from six states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to data cited by the government, 0.1 million people had recovered from the disease on June 3 and the figures continued to witness an upward trend with the tally tally reaching 7,016,046 on October 24.



The graph shared by the ministry along with the tweet also shows the rapid pace of recovery in the recent months. While it took three months to go from 0.1 million to 3 million recoveries, the figure stood at 3 million on September 4 and surpassed 7 million as on October 24, i.e. in little more than one and a half month.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Time and again, the government has hailed its ‘test, treat, track’ strategy for the steady decline in active cases and increase in recoveries.

The total caseload in the country stands at 7,814,682 while the toll stands at 117,956.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 25, 2020 06:55 IST
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 25, 2020 05:33 IST
Covid-19 updates: India’s daily cases drop below 51,000; tally mounts to 7.86 million
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST

latest news

Italy plans further curbs as coronavirus cases hit new record
Oct 25, 2020 09:41 IST
Air pollution levels ‘very poor’ in northwest India, may improve marginally
Oct 25, 2020 09:46 IST
IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply
Oct 25, 2020 09:35 IST
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Oct 25, 2020 09:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.