India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates

Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health said at a briefing that the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in India has been rising consistently. (ANI)

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in India has been rising continuously and in the past week recoveries clocked more than 34,000, the health ministry said.

“There has been more than 34,000 recoveries a day in the past week. The recovery rate has shown positive trends. It was 7.85% in April and today it is 64.4%,” Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health said at a briefing on Thursday.

Sixteen states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average.

“Delhi has recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%,” Bhushan said.

He said that on June 4 the number of recoveries stood at one lakh which rose to 3,47,978 on June 25 before it crossed the 10 lakh mark on July 29..

“As of today the total number of recoveries is 10.20 lakh. Whatever efforts have been put in by Centre and states, they are showing results,” he said.

He also applauded the medical fraternity and health workers who have helped in the large number of recoveries.

“More than 1 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country. This landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers,” Bhushan said.

He also said that Indian case fatality rate (CFR) for Covid-19 has been falling. “CFR was 3.33% in June. Today it is 2.21%,” he said.

“Other than Russia with 1.6 % India’s CFR is much lower than other developed countries and other countries in the neighbourhood. Twenty-four states and Union Territories have a lesser fatality rate than that of the country,” Bhushan said.

India has also boosted the testing arte of the population.

Over 1.81 crore tests have been conducted in the country including RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. There has been a week on week increase in average tests per day. India is conducting 324 tests per 10 lakh population per day,” he said.

Bhushan said that India’s testing rate is now more than the WHO’s standard of a minimum of 140 tests per million of population. Indian conducted five lakh tests for three successive days on July 25, 26, 27. Many states also have a testing rate of more than 140 tests per million.