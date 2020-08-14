India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improving with each day, says health minister

“Yesterday, we tested over 8 lakh patients, which was huge compared to April when we tested 6,000 patients. Our Covid warriors are fighting very hard to control the pandemic. Am sure in the next two months the situation will be far better, ” the health minister said. (ANI file photo)

Union health and family welfare minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has stated that the Covid-19 recovery rate is improving in the country with each day.

Speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital he also expressed hope that the war against the pandemic will be won soon.

“Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 per cent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day’s recovery rate was not better than the previous day’s. Also, fatalities have also been decreasing with each passing day,” he said.

Speaking on the increase in the number of tests, he added, “Yesterday, we tested over 8 lakh patients, which was huge compared to April when we tested 6,000 patients. Our Covid warriors are fighting very hard to control the pandemic. Am sure in the next two months the situation will be far better.”

Meanwhile, a total of 64,553 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday morning in the country. As many as 1,007 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

With this, the country’s Covid-19 count rose to 24,61,191, which include including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.