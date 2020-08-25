India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is now more than 75%, says health ministry

Sections
The recovered Covid-19 cases in India are 3.4 times more than the active cases as of Tuesday, according to Union health ministry.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test of residents at Mankhurd in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

There are 7,04,348 active coronavirus cases in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data. With 60,975 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, India’s tally rose to 31,67,323 with recoveries surging to 24,04,585, pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, according to health ministry.

“Active cases are only 22.2 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate is now more than 75 per cent,” Union health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said while briefing the media on Tuesday.

Out of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country, only 2.7 per cent of the patients are on oxygen support, the health ministry said. 1.92 per cent are in ICU, while 0.29 per cent are on ventilator support.



In last 24 hours, India reported 848 deaths due to coronavirus. India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 per cent, according to the health ministry data.

