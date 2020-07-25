India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 63.54%, case fatality count marks sharp dip

Of the total number of coronavirus cases reported since the beginning of March in the country, nearly 60% affected people have recovered so far, according to the Union Health Ministry. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that the country’s recovery rate had climbed to 63.54%, a notch higher than the earlier national average of 63% with at least 32,223 Covid-19 patients recovering from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

India’s total recoveries have now touched 8,49,431 people and the number of recovered patients have crossed the country’s active cases by 3,93,360.

In another encouraging development amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a sharp decline in the country’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) which has decreased to 2.35%. The Tests Per Million (TPM) has also increased to 11,485 and continue to maintain an upward trend, the ministry’s data underlined.

India’s Covid-19 count surged past the 13 lakh mark on Friday, barely two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries indicated that at least 8,49,431 patients had been cured of the viral infection. Of the total number of coronavirus cases reported since the beginning of March in the country, nearly 60% affected people have recovered so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The nation’s death toll now stands at 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. Of the total 31,358 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops with a death toll of 13,132 fatalities, followed by Delhi 3,777, Tamil Nadu 3,320, Gujarat 2,278, Karnataka 1,724, Uttar Pradesh 1,348, West Bengal 1,290, Andhra Pradesh 933 and Madhya Pradesh 791. The Health Ministry has said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities in patients.

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

In India, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,57,117, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,99,749, Delhi 1,28,389, Karnataka 85,870, Andhra Pradesh 80,858, Uttar Pradesh 60,771, West Bengal 53,973, and Gujarat 53,545 cases.