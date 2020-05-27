Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate pegged at 42%, over 64k cured of coronavirus: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry said it utilised the lockdown period for creating health infrastructure required for Covid-19 management.

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:00 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

The KDMC headquarter being sanitised a day after an employee of health department tested Covid-19 positive, Kalyan, Maharashtra, May27.2020. (Rishikesh Choudhary / HT Photo )

A total of 1,51,767 Covid-19 cases have been reported from the country in which 64,426 persons have been cured with the recovery rate being pegged at 42.4%, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The fatality rate is 2.86% whereas the world average is 6.36%, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said it utilised the lockdown period for creating health infrastructure required for COVID-19 management.

“There are now 930 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,58,747 isolation beds, 20,355 ICU beds and 69,076 oxygen-supported beds available in the country,” said the Ministry.



It also said that a total of 2,362 dedicated COVID health centres with 1,32,593 Isolation beds; 10,903 ICU beds and 45,562 oxygen-supported beds have been operationalised.

“There are at least 10,341 quarantine centres and 7,195 COVID care centres with 6,52,830 beds available to combat COVID-19 in the country,” said the Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, the Centre also provided 113.58 lakh N95 masks and 89.84 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the States, UTs and Central institutions.

The testing capacity has increased in the country through 435 government laboratories and 189 private labs (total 624 labs). Cumulatively, 32,42,160 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, whereas 1,16,041 samples were tested in 24 hours, said the Ministry.

