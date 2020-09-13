India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.87%, Maharashtra among 5 states with most recoveries

Health workers wearing personnel protection kit (PPE) collect nasal swabs in Guwahati in this file photo. The country’s recovery rate now stands at 77.87% after 78,399 patients were cured of Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday morning. (AP)

Five states, including worst-hit Maharashtra, account for 58% of the recovered cases of the coronavirus disease in the country as 3.7 million people have been cured of Covid-19 so far, the government said on Sunday.

India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 4,754,356, with 94,372 new infections and 1,114 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am. The death toll has climbed to 78,586, data showed.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 77.87% after 78,399 patients were cured of Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the Union health ministry.

The government said Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are among the states that have contributed to the 3,702,595 recoveries. Maharashtra has reported 17.2% recovered cases, Tamil Nadu 13.1%, Andhra Pradesh 12.2%, Karnataka 7.9% and Uttar Pradesh 7.8%, the Union health ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 13,000 recoveries while Andhra Pradesh has contributed over 10,000 to the single-day recoveries, it said.

Also read | Rise in Mumbai cases prompts rethink, BMC mulls roping in more private hospitals

The same five states also account for 60% of the 973,175 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Of the 94,372 new infections that have been reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has contributed to more than 22,000 cases. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each, the ministry said.

“Nearly 57% of the new cases are reported from five states. These are also contributing 58% of the new recovered cases,” it said.

Also read | Covid-19 vaccine latest developments: AstraZeneca resumes trial, China develops nasal spray

The health ministry’s data showed there are 973,175 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which comprises 20.47% of the total caseload. Maharashtra has more than 280,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 97,000 cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra (28.79%), Karnataka (10.05%), Andhra Pradesh (9.84%), Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (4.84%) account for 60% of the active Covid-19 cases in the country. Out of the 1,114 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the western state has reported the maximum of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has seen 76 deaths.

(With PTI inputs)