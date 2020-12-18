India’s Covid-19 tally at 9.9 million, recoveries touch 9.5 million

With 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 338 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s infection tally has gone up to 9,979,447, according to the Union health ministry’s data on Friday morning. The country’s death toll had mounted to 144,789 and there are 313,831 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far.

According to the health ministry’s data at 8am, 9,520,827 have recovered from the respiratory disease with 31,087 new discharges between Thursday and Friday morning across the country. The national recovery rate has improved slightly to 95.40% from 95.31% on Thursday. The gap between recovered and active cases has also been increasing consistently and stands at 9,206,996.

“With focussed strategy and proactive as well as calibrated measures of the Union Government along with the States and UTs, India has sustained a very high Recovery Rate along with rapidly declining Active Cases and low mortality rate,” the health ministry had said on Thursday.

On Thursday, of the 33,291 new recoveries, 75.63% were recorded by 10 states and Union territories. The health ministry’s data showed 5,728 patients recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala, making the southern state with the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered 3,887 daily recoveries and West Bengal registered 2,767 new recoveries.

The ministry also said that India’s recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world. “While the global figure for Recovery Rate is 70.27%, India is recording 95.31%. USA, Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates,” it said.

Of the 24,010 daily cases on Thursday, 10 states and Union territories contributed 78.27% of the new cases. Kerala reported 6,185 cases, West Bengal 2,293 and Chhattisgarh registered 1,661 new cases on Thursday. The ministry data also showed that 79.15% of the 355 fatalities that were reported on Thursday morning were from 10 states and Union territories. Of these, 95 deaths were from Maharashtra, West Bengal saw a fatality count of 46 and Delhi reported 32 new deaths.

“India has registered a steady decline in the number of daily Deaths. The case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45% and is consistently decreasing. India’s Fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world,” the ministry said in its release.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said15,89,18,646 samples tested for Covid-19 up to Thursday and of these 11,13,406 samples were tested on the same say.