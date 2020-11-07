India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs

India’s Covid-19 tally on Saturday reached over 8.46 million after 50,356 cases and 577 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

The total cases now include 516,632 active cases,7,819,886 recoveries and 125,562 deaths. The total active cases continued to remain below 520,000. The number of daily recoveries from Covid-19 continued to remain above the daily infections logged.

The ministry on Friday said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases and 79 per cent of new infections are from 10 states and union territories (UTs).

Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh continue to be worst affected by the pandemic. According to Friday’s data, Maharashtra once again contributed the highest number of daily cases with 10,259 new infections between Thursday and Friday. The state is also reporting maximum single-day recoveries — over 11,000.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Delhi which had earlier set an example of curbing the spread of Covid-19 has now reported a sharp increase in its daily cases. On Friday, the national capital recorded 7,178 Covid-19 cases — the highest ever since the outbreak in March, which pushed the overall tally to 423,831. On Thursday, 66 deaths were recorded which have been the highest since June.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi is witnessing a third Covid-19 wave adding the government monitoring the situation and there is no need to panic.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus tally is nearing the 50 million-mark which comprises 1,248,566 deaths and 35,251,727 recoveries, according to Worldometer figures.

The United States, which continues to be worst hit globally, reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for a third straight day with over 127,000 new cases, data from John Hopkins University showed on Friday. Cases are expected to increase as the country moves towards winter season and people switch to socializing primarily indoors, prime conditions for passing the infection from person to person.