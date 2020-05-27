Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 150,000-mark, death toll at 4,337

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 150,000-mark, death toll at 4,337

This is the sixth day in a row that India has reported more than 6,000 cases of Covid-19. On May 22, 6,088 people tested positive and 6,535 contracted for the respiratory disease on Tuesday.

Updated: May 27, 2020 09:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday crossed the 150,000-mark after 6,387 new infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

This is the sixth day in a row that India has reported more than 6,000 cases of Covid-19. On May 22, 6,088 people tested positive and 6,535 contracted for the respiratory disease on Tuesday.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,337 after 170 people died between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. There were 64,425 patients who have recovered and sent home so far.

Also read| Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally



Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra’s tally of has reached 54,758 and the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 1,792.



The number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra are now doubling over a period of 14 days unlike every three days earlier and the death rate has been brought down to 3.25% from 7.6% in April, the state’s chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has said

Tamil Nadu is inching towards the 18,000-mark with 17,728 cases and the southern state’s death toll is at 127, data shows. In Gujarat, 915 people have died and 14,821 people have been infected by Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes the disease.

The national capital of Delhi has witnessed 14,465 infections to date and the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 is 288.

The government has said the doubling rate of infection is 13 days as the country entered the tenth day of the fourth phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

Also read| Covid-19: Bihar closes in on 3,000-mark, capital Patna worst hit

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 on the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, billed as the gold standard for detecting the Covid-19.

States have been given a free hand to negotiate with the approved laboratories and fix the cost of Covid-19 testing.

In a letter written to the states, ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava said that as testing capacity and infrastructure had improved significantly since the beginning of the outbreak, the ceiling price fixed earlier was not applicable.

With domestic production being ramped up, the dependence on imported testing kits is also negligible.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown anxieties take toll on sleep cycle
May 27, 2020 11:38 IST
T20 World Cup to be postponed to 2022, October window for IPL: Report
May 27, 2020 11:40 IST
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
May 27, 2020 11:43 IST
NGOs join hands so that no stray dog goes hungry in Kashmir Valley
May 27, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.