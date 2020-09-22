India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus tests in Noida. There are 975,861 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 4,497,867 patients have recovered so far, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

India reported 75,083 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest since late August, and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union home ministry on Tuesday.

The new Covid-19 cases and fatalities have taken India’s tally to 5,562,663 and the death toll to 88,935. The last time India reported less than 75,000 Covid-19 cases was on August 26. There were 67,151 infections that day, according to official data.

There are 975,861 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 4,497,867 patients have recovered so far, according to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am. With a record 101,468 people cured of the viral disease between Monday and Tuesday morning, the recovery rate is now 80.85%

India, which is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States, is now first among the nations that have registered the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry tweeted. “Kudos to India’s frontline health workers! The country achieves record high of 1,01,468 #COVID19 RECOVERIES in the last 24 hours,” it added.

The health ministry also said that the country saw the highest amount of recoveries in the past three days.

The health ministry had said on Monday that 76% of the new confirmed cases were concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh over 8,000, the ministry had said.

Its data also showed that 10 states and Union territories accounted for 86% of the deaths due to Covid-19 between Sunday and Monday morning. Maharashtra reported 455 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 101 and 94 deaths, respectively, it said.