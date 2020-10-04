India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million

Commuters wearing face masks to prevent coronavirus wait inside a bus as pedestrians walk past at a bus terminus in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. India is expected to become the pandemic's worst-hit country within weeks, surpassing the United States. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP)

India recorded 75,829 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 940 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally over 6.5 million, data from the Union health ministry showed on Sunday morning.

India sustained its trend of maintaining active cases below the 1 million mark for the 13th successive day with 937,625 infections on Sunday. The country’s Covid-19 tally is now at 6,549,373, including 101,782 fatalities, showed the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

With 82,260 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, 5,509,966 patients of the viral disease have recovered across the country so far. India’s recovery rate is now at 84.12% currently.

The health ministry has said that India accounts for 21% of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6%. “India has maintained its global position with one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries. While the global CFR stands at 2.97% as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56%,” it said on Saturday.

The deaths per million population in India is also one of the lowest in the world, according to the ministry. “While the global average is 130 deaths/million population, India is reporting 73 deaths /million population,” it said.

The ministry also said on Saturday that 74.36% of the recovered cases in the past 24 hours were from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra contributed the highest number to these followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

On Saturday, 78.2% of the new cases were reported from 10 states and Union territories with Maharashtra contributed close to 16,000 to the new cases, lower than the day before. Kerala surged to second place with 9,258 new cases while Karnataka reported more than 8000 daily new cases.

Ten states and Union territories accounted for 84.1% of fatalities as 39.66% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 424 deaths followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths, the ministry said on Saturday.

India’s Covid-19 positivity rate has been seeing a marginal decline, shows government data, as it came down from 8.52% over a month ago to 8.32% on Saturday. The government attributes to significant scaling up of Covid-19 testing. India ramped up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 77 million in October. “With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection,” the health ministry tweeted on Sunday.

Globally, there are 34,797,492 people who have contracted the coronavirus disease and 1,031,576 have succumbed to it, according to Johns Hopkins tracker. The United States is the world’s worst-affected country followed by India and Brazil.