India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.9 million mark; active cases further fall below 900,000

A health worker notes down the name of a person before he is tested for Covid-19 in New Delhi on October 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

In the last 24 hours, India registered 70,496 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases and 964 deaths, which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 6,906,151 and 106,490, respectively.

The country’s active cases- which have been below one-million for seventeen consecutive days - further dropped below 900,000 on Friday while over 5.9 million people have recovered from the disease so far. The difference between active cases and recoveries has now climbed to 5,012,477.

Also Read| Regeneron’s Covid-19 treatment that Trump claims cured him: All you need to know

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat are some of the states which continue to be worst-hit from the pandemic. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally is nearing the 1.5 million mark and 39,430 people have succumbed to the infection.

Although fewer fresh cases have been logged in Maharashtra in the past eight days, officials pointed out that Covid-19 testing is still less than the full capacity. Last month, the state government had set a target of carrying out 150,000 tests per day but only over 77,000 tests have been conducted per day from October 1 to October 8.

Also Read: China joins COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance

At the national level, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday tweeted that over 80 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now out of which 1,194,321 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile China, which was the epicentre of Covid-19 and has faced global criticism over its initial handling of the pandemic has joined the WHO-backed vaccine initiative called COVAX that aims to give poorer nations equal access to vaccines as richer nations. As per reports, details of China’s commitment towards the initiative which also includes the amount of funding was not immediately disclosed.