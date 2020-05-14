Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours

The health ministry had said on Wednesday that the doubling time of infection has imporved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days.

Updated: May 14, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medics conduct thermal screening of migrants arriving from Mumbai as a preventive measure against the Covid-19, in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 78,003 on Thursday, after a jump of 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours. One hundred thirty four people died due to the disease in 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday).

According to the Union health ministry update at 8 am, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 2,549. The number of active cases in the country stands at 49,219.

The health ministry had said on Wednesday that the doubling time of infection has imporved to 12.2 days from 10.9 days.

Maharashtra has the most number of positive Covid-19 cases with 25,922 positive cases, followed by Gujarat with 9,267, and Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the first part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sitharaman announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of Covid-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. She also announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs).

PM Modi had announced the package to deal with the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 and called for building a self-reliant India based on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, modern systems, technology, demography and demand.

A decision on the future course of action on the lockdown is expected in the next few days, though PM Modi has said that the ‘fourth’ phase would be different from the third one, in which some relaxations were already given.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Four-fold rise in daily coronavirus cases across India
May 14, 2020 08:58 IST
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
May 14, 2020 09:22 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 78,000-mark; 3,722 cases in 24 hours
May 14, 2020 08:56 IST
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO
May 14, 2020 09:32 IST

latest news

Nearly 26,000 patients in Maharashtra; cases cross 9,000 in Gujarat, TN
May 14, 2020 09:39 IST
Chandauli records first Covid-19 case, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh now affected by coronavirus
May 14, 2020 09:36 IST
Covid-19 could become endemic like HIV, may never go away: WHO
May 14, 2020 09:34 IST
Shilpa Shetty beats up husband as house help accuses him of kissing her
May 14, 2020 09:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.