Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days

India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days

The increase in recovery rate was recorded on the day India crossed the grim milestone of over 20,000 deaths due to the infection, with 467 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Face masks are displayed for sale near the Charminar monument in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

India, world’s third worst-hit country by the coronavirus disease pandemic, has recorded recovery rate at 61.13 per cent on Tuesday, the union health ministry said, adding that the continuously expanding network of 1,115 testing labs across the country has helped in testing over 10 million people.

“Recovered patients touch 4,39,947 today. 1,80,390 more recovered cases than active cases, taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent,” the ministry said.

The increase in recovery rate was recorded on the day India crossed the grim milestone of over 20,000 deaths due to the infection, with 467 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has recorded cases over 20,000 for fifth day in a row.

However, in terms of death toll globally due to Covid-19, India is at the seventh spot, behind United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain, indicating better grasp over the infection spread in the country.



Just a day before, India had overtaken Russia as the third most affected country globally, behind the United States and Brazil. While the country recorded one lakh coronavirus cases in 110 days, it took just 49 days for the cases to multiply seven fold and cross the seven-lakh mark.

India’s case fatality rate is approximately 2.8 per cent and the number of active cases a little over a third of the total, suggesting the country’s health care system is able to keep up with the outbreak.

In contrast with first week of June and May when India had recorded an average of 250 and 101 deaths respectively, the country has recorded an average of 450 deaths every day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot refused to shoot sexualised Wonder Woman scene: report
Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Bajaj Auto workers’ union demand temporary closure of Waluj plant to break Covid cycle
Jul 07, 2020 15:57 IST
Kanpur firing: UP police release photos, details of 15 absconding accused
Jul 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Uttarakhand HC reserves judgement in PIL against govt takeover of Char Dham, 51 other temples
Jul 07, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.