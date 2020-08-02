India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million

A health worker collects a swab sample from a boy for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing from inside a mobile kiosk, at New Ashok Nagar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo )

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went past the 1.75 million mark on Sunday, more than 180 days after the country’s first Covid-19 case was reported in Kerala in January end, Union health ministry’s data showed.

The country had crossed the 100,000-mark in 110 days after the country’s first Covid-19 case was reported in Kerala on January 30.

India’s infection tally had crossed the 1.6 million-mark on July 31, just three days after reporting 1.5 lakh infections. July alone has accounted for about 65.48% of the cases of the viral infection reported in the country so far.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard updated at 8am, the country recorded 54,735 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,750,725. This is the fourth consecutive day that Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

The death toll increased to 37,364 after 853 people succumbed to the viral disease between Saturday and Sunday morning, it showed.

The number of recoveries has surged to 1,145,629 after a record 51,255 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. The recoveries had crossed the million mark on July 30. The gap between active cases at 567,730 and recovered people has now reached to 577,899.

The recovery rate of coronavirus disease patients now stands at 65.43%.

“… The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach have resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries/day,” the health ministry had said on Saturday.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) has been continuously reducing from around 3.33% in mid-June to 2.15%, the lowest since the first lockdown was clamped in the last week of March, the health ministry also said.

In the global platform, India continues to register and maintain the lowest Covid-19 mortality rate, it said and asserted that this is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving “test, track, treat” strategy and efforts of the Centre, states and Union territories.

Maharashtra has most of the number of Covid-19 cases in the country’s tally with 422,118 infections, including 14,994 deaths. Tamil Nadu follows with 245,859 Covid-19 cases, which includes 3,935 fatalities. In Delhi, there have been 135,598 cases and 3,963 deaths.

According to data, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are new hotspots with the number of coronavirus disease cases on the surge.