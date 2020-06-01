Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Covid-19 tally surges beyond 190,500 with highest single-day spike of 8,392 cases

India’s Covid-19 tally surges beyond 190,500 with highest single-day spike of 8,392 cases

India has reported a daily rise of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row as the Union health ministry data showed there were 8,392 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday morning.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 10:02 IST

By hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

There are 93,322 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country so far, the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

More than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 230 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours pushing India’s tally to 190,535 on Monday, the first day of the Centre’s move for a phased unlocking of public activity after the rigorous lockdown since March 25.

India has reported a daily rise of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row as the Union health ministry data showed there were 8,392 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday morning.

There are 93,322 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country so far, the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.

Also read: Driving in lockdown 5.0 - Delhi-Noida border remains sealed, Gurugram border open



As the death toll stood at 5,394, the number of people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease went up to 91,818 from 86,983 from Sunday. It brings the rate of recovery in the country to 48.18%.



Maharashtra with 67,655 Covid-19 cases is among four states with more than 10,000 cases. The western state has also reported most of the 8,392 deaths with 2,286 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has 22,333 cases of the coronavirus disease and its death toll is at 173, while Delhi has 473 fatalities and 19,844 patients so far. Gujarat has a lower tally at 16,779 but it has reported that 1,038 people have died across the state till date.

A day after the Centre unveiled the first of a three-phase plan to lift lockdown curbs in a graded manner, several states, including those worst hit by Covid-19 such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, announced a conditional easing of several restrictions on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan issued their own guidelines. Apart from them, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Karnataka too announced their rules effective Monday.

While several states allowed the resumption of public transport and interstate travel from Monday, many remained undecided on reopening hotels, restaurants and places of worship — which, according to the central guidelines, can be opened from June 8.

States such as Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were yet to announce the new norms. Delhi will release its guidelines on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Oppo Reno 4 render leaked ahead of launch
Jun 01, 2020 10:43 IST
Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track
Jun 01, 2020 10:31 IST
Adani Power board to consider delisting from BSE, NSE on Wednesday
Jun 01, 2020 10:28 IST
Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on Ganga Dussehra
Jun 01, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.