India’s Covid-19 tally surges beyond 190,500 with highest single-day spike of 8,392 cases

More than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 230 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours pushing India’s tally to 190,535 on Monday, the first day of the Centre’s move for a phased unlocking of public activity after the rigorous lockdown since March 25.

India has reported a daily rise of more than 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row as the Union health ministry data showed there were 8,392 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday morning.

There are 93,322 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country so far, the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed.

As the death toll stood at 5,394, the number of people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease went up to 91,818 from 86,983 from Sunday. It brings the rate of recovery in the country to 48.18%.

Maharashtra with 67,655 Covid-19 cases is among four states with more than 10,000 cases. The western state has also reported most of the 8,392 deaths with 2,286 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu has 22,333 cases of the coronavirus disease and its death toll is at 173, while Delhi has 473 fatalities and 19,844 patients so far. Gujarat has a lower tally at 16,779 but it has reported that 1,038 people have died across the state till date.

A day after the Centre unveiled the first of a three-phase plan to lift lockdown curbs in a graded manner, several states, including those worst hit by Covid-19 such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, announced a conditional easing of several restrictions on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan issued their own guidelines. Apart from them, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Karnataka too announced their rules effective Monday.

While several states allowed the resumption of public transport and interstate travel from Monday, many remained undecided on reopening hotels, restaurants and places of worship — which, according to the central guidelines, can be opened from June 8.

States such as Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were yet to announce the new norms. Delhi will release its guidelines on Monday.