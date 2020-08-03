India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 1.8 million mark, death toll at 38,135

A vendor wearing a face mask while selling rakhis ahead of Rakshabandhan festival, at Sadar Bazar, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

With 52,972 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 771 deaths in a single day, India’s infection tally went past the 1.8 million mark on Monday, the Union health ministry data showed.

There are 579,972 actives Covid-19 cases and 38,135 people have died of the viral disease across the country till date, according to the health’s ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. The infection tally stands at 1,803,695.

There were 40,574 patients, who were cured between Sunday and morning, taking India’s recovery tally to 1,186,203 and the recovery rate to 65.76%.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in India crossed the 1.1 million mark over the weekend. Covid-19 data from across the country showed that 36,569 people recovered on Saturday and 51,255 recovered on Sunday.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) is at 2.12% and the doubling rate of cases or the number of days it takes for infections to double across the country is 21.2 days as of Sunday night.

The Union health ministry said on Sunday coordinated implementation of “effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols” resulted in a consistent trend of rising recovery rate and progressively reducing CFR.

Recovery and fatality rates from the top 10 countries with the highest cases show only the United States — at around 50% — has a lower rate of recovery than India.

Italy and Spain, which were hit hard in the second peak of the global pandemic and accounted for larger populations of more vulnerable people, have a CFR of over 14% and 8%, respectively.

The country’s maximum caseload, which is about 80% of the cases, is restricted to 50 districts out of about 740 total districts. New hot spots emerging in three large-population states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal.

The government has said it is now shifting its focus to emerging hotspots and rural pockets of the country.