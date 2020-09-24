India’s Covid-19 tests per million increase; 14 states perform better than national average

India’s testing capacity has seen a significant uptick in the past one month. Around 1,800 laboratories, including both government and private facilities, are conducting over 1.2 million tests daily. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

At least 14 states have demonstrated better coronavirus disease (Covid-19) response on the basis of higher tests per million (TPM) population and corresponding lower positivity rate than the national average, according to the latest data of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoH&FW).

The national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.52%.

The ministry’s data showed that national TPM is 48,028 until Wednesday.

Mizoram is the best performing state as it has the lowest Covid-19 lowest positivity rate at 2.4%, followed by Manipur (4.3%) and union territories (UTs) of Daman-Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli with 4.6%.

Mizoram has conducted 51,535 Covid-19 TPM.

Also Read: Covid-19: Recoveries surpass fresh cases for 6th consecutive day, total tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark

While the corresponding TPM figure for the Andaman and Nicobar islands is 95,085.

India’s testing capacity has seen a significant uptick in the past one month. Around 1,800 laboratories, including both government and private facilities, are conducting over 1.2 million tests daily.

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country in the past eight months has gone up to 60.6 million.

The first Covid-19 test in the country was conducted on January 23 at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) apex virology laboratory, National Institute of Virology (NIV), in Pune.

On Wednesday, 86,941 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the country.

India has reported 57,30,139 Covid-19 cases to date.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Retirees kept apart by Covid-19 defy an isolated and lonely future

The ministry data showed that about 74% new cases are largely restricted to 10 states in India.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh (AP), Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Tamil Nadu (TN), Odisha, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal (WB) and Chhattisgarh.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 21,029 Covid-19 positive cases, followed by AP and Karnataka with 7,228 and 6,997 cases of the viral infection, respectively.

Covid-19-related deaths are largely limited to 10 states. At least 83% of the 1,123 new deaths have been reported from 10 states across the country.

“The numbers may be rising, but our recoveries are also steadily improving. Our testing capacity has also vastly improved. All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the transmission of the viral disease. The government is effectively implementing its test, track and treat policy, which includes rushing central teams of experts to states that are worst-hit,” said a MoH&FW official, who did not wish to be identified.