India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 56,342 after over 3,300 new cases surface in 24 hours

A medical screening organised for the Mumbai Police and Worli Koliwada residents at Worli, during the Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus disease cases crossed the 56,000-mark on Friday, with Maharashtra tally reaching a staggering 17,974. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country are 1,886.

According to the Union health ministry figures at 8 am, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country are 56,342. That’s an increase of 3,392 from Thursday.

At least 4,500 new cases have been detected across the country between Wednesday and Thursday, figures announced by different states and union territories showed.

A 55-year-old CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport succumbed to Covid-19, while two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also died, officials said. The BSF also reported 41 new cases of infection, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 193.

While Maharashtra and Gujarat continue to top the nationwide tally, Tamil Nadu is no inching towards 5,500. Five hundred eighty new cases were reported there on Thursday. The death toll of the southern state has reached 37, with two more women succumbing to Covid-19 yesterday.

On Thursday morning, the health ministry had said that the Covid-19 death toll in the country has risen to 1,783 while the number of cases has climbed to 52,952, registering an increase of 89 deaths and 3,561 cases since Wednesday.

Speaking at a virtual global Buddha Purnima event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, but it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously.

He also said that India’s growth will always be aiding global growth.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25, which was first imposed for 21 days but got extended first for another 14 days till May 3 and then for further 14 days in the third phase, with considerable relaxations, till May 17.