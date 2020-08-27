India’s Covid death toll crosses 60k

A state-wise toll break-up showed Maharashtra reported 295 Covid-19-related fresh deaths on Wednesday, followed by Karnataka (133) and Tamil Nadu (118). (HT Photo)

India reported at least 1,000 fresh deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, as the cumulative toll breached the 60,000 mark.

On Wednesday, 1,012 new deaths were reported from across the country and the overall fatalities from the viral outbreak rose to 60,610 to date.

The country had reported its first Covid-19 death on March 12.

On Tuesday, 1,066 Covid-19-related new deaths were reported.

A state-wise toll break-up showed Maharashtra reported 295 Covid-19-related fresh deaths on Wednesday, followed by Karnataka (133) and Tamil Nadu (118).

However, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) reiterated that the country’s Covid-19 management is under control, as the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.84%.

India’s CFR, which is the percentage of deaths out of the total number of positive cases, is still among the lowest in the world, as compared to the global average of 3.5%.

“Our target is to bring down the CFR to 1% or below,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, MoH&FW.

At least 10 states have CFR below, or closer to the 1% target.

Assam, Kerala and Bihar’s CFR has dropped to 0.27%, 0.39% and 0.42%, respectively.

Around 87% of Covid-19-related deaths have been reported from patients, who were 45 years old and above, the ministry’s data showed.

The findings are in line with what scientists have observed about the global trends of the viral disease: it severely affects those who are older.

The data also showed that more than half (51%) of the Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the viral infection were 60 years and above and a major chunk of the fatalities (36%) belonged to the age group between 45 and 60 years.

While 2% of Covid-19-related deaths were found to be aged up to 25 years.

More men (69%) have died of Covid-19 than women (31%), the data further showed.

