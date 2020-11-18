Sections
India's daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn

India’s daily Covid-19 cases again jump to over 38,600; recoveries above 8.33 mn

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease continued to stay below the five lakh-mark and the number of patients discharged has reached 8,335,109.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Malad(E) in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases went up to 8,912,907 after 38,617 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday. After recording nearly 30,000 cases for two days in a row, the daily cases jumped by over 9,400 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 29,163 new cases were reported and Monday’s figure of 30,548 was a “historic low”, according to the health ministry. The country has also seen less than 50,000 daily new cases being registered continuously for the past 10 days.

Click here for latest updates on coronavirus

“While this signifies the wide adoption of COVID appropriate behaviour among the population, it also assumes significance in view of the high number of daily cases being continuously reported in many countries in Europe and the Americas,” the ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the health ministry, 10 states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh account for 76.7% of the total active cases.



India also recorded 474 new fatalities due to Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, which have pushed the death toll to 130,993, according to the health ministry. There were 446,805 active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday morning, the health ministry’s dashboard showed. The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease continued to stay below the five lakh-mark and the number of patients discharged has reached 8,335,109.

Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage

The health ministry has said that India’s cases per million population is amongst the lowest in the world and stands at 6,430 against the global average of 6,956. The country’s deaths per million population are also amongst the lowest in the world at 94 deaths per million population, it has said.

On Wednesday, the recovery rate reached 93.52% with Kerala reporting the maximum number of daily recoveries at 6620, followed by Maharashtra at 5123 and West Bengal at 4,388.

