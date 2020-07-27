Sections
India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 for the first time

Recoveries crossed the 900,000-mark with 31,572 new recoveries taking the number to 916,505 (63.9% of those infected). A total of 32,811 people have died from Covid-19, with 716 new fatalities being recorded on Sunday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Family members of a person who died due to coronavirus prepare for their burial at the Jadeed Qabristan Ahle Islam graveyard at ITO in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

New Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 50,000-mark in a single day for the first time ever on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,434,476, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

A total of 32,811 people have died from Covid-19, with 716 new fatalities being recorded on Sunday.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 9,431 new cases, the highest in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh’s 7,627 and Tamil Nadu’s 6,986 cases. Delhi reported 1,075 new infections on Sunday, taking the Capital’s tally to 130,606.

