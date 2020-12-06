India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91,00,792 and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. (HT Photo)

India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 9.6 million and the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease crossed 9.1 million pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union health ministry on Sunday. The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll crossed to 140,000 after 482 new fatalities in the same period, data from the ministry showed.

The 482 new fatalities include 95 from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 32 from Kerala, 25 from Haryana, 24 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Rajasthan. The health ministry repeated that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91,00,792 and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. There are 403,248 active Covid-19 cases in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload, data showed. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29 and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.