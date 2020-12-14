India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further

A healthcare worker preserves swab samples collected to test for Covid-19 infection, at Udyog Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally reached 9,884,100 on Monday after 27,071 new cases of the infection was recorded int he last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry.

The number of active cases went down to 3,52,586 and 93,88,159 patients have been cured or discharged.

The fatality count reached 1,43,355 after 336 new deaths were reported due to the infection, as per the health ministry’s figures.

India infection tally crossed 9.8 million-mark on Sunday. But a major milestone was achieved when the country reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 94.93 per cent.

The active caseload has fallen to 3.62 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry said on Sunday.

It also said that India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last seven days on Sunday; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who have lost their lives to the viral infection in Delhi crossed the 10,000 mark - becoming only the fourth state in the country to do so.

As of Sunday, the infection has killed a total of 10,014 people from the 607,454 people infected so far, according to government health bulletin.

The grim landmark, however, comes at the time when the outbreak in the city appears to be under control for the third time. Sunday’s new deaths were the lowest single-day fatalities reported in Delhi in 45 days, or since October 29, when 27 new deaths were reported.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, said on Monday that a total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested on Sunday.