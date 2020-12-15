India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6, tally closer to 10 million

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19, in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

India recorded 22,065 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday morning. With this, the nationwide tally has reached 99,06,165.

This is the lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases since July 6.

The number of active cases went down further to 3,39,820, while 94,22,636 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to health ministry update at 8 am.

The country also recorded 354 fresh fatalities, which took the nationwide tally to 1,43,709.

The share of India’s active Covid-19 cases in the total number of infections further shrunk to 3.57 per cent, lowest after 149 days, according to government statement on Monday.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) organised a virtual session on Covid-19 on Monday where Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said that India emerged as a net provider of health security and successfully shouldered its responsibility as the pharmacy of the world.

“Within two months of the pandemic, we expanded our diagnostic facility from one major facility for pan-India testing to more than 2,000 today. From having almost no domestic manufacturing of PPE kits, we have become the second-largest manufacturer. More than 17,000 dedicated COVID facilities were set up with 1.6 million isolation beds. Digital tools such as the Aarogya Setu App were developed and are being effectively used for extensive contact tracing,” said Swarup.

He also said that India sent consignments of medicines and medical supplies to almost 150 partner countries.

Meanwhile, the Centre issued guidelines on Monday ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination programme that is expected to start soon. The Centre has directed states to ensure safe injection practices.

The focus of the guidelines, prepared by the health ministry, is “One needle, One syringe, Only one time”.