India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million

India recorded a drop in its daily coronavirus (Covid-19) tally on Monday after 38,772 fresh cases registered in the last 24 hours, accordin to Union health ministry update. With this, the number of total cases have now climbed to 9,431,691 which include 446,952 active cases and nearly 8.9 million recoveries

The country also recorded 443 new fatalities due to the infection, which pushed the death toll to 137,139.

According to the health ministry, the overall recovery rate is nearing 94 per cent.

The ministry on Monday said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally adding that focused measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500.

Eight states - Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan - contributed nearly 71 per cent in the number of fatalities on Sunday. Maharashtra led the tally with 89 deaths, followed by Delhi (68) and West Bengal (54), the health ministry said.

Maharashtra on Sunday added 5,544 coronavirus cases which pushed the tally to over 1.8 million. This is the second consecutive day that the daily cases were below 6,000. The state government has scaled up its daily Covid-19 testing with 82,224 tests conducted till Saturday. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had said that district authorities had been directed to go for aggressive testing in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

On the other hand, Delhi’s coronavirus cases continued to fall but total deaths crossed the 9,000-mark on Sunday after 68 deaths were reported. Daily cases remained below 5,000 for second time in a row and positivity rate further dropped to 7.64 per cent. Health minister Satyendar Jain had said on Saturday that there is sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate the national capitals’ entire population once a vaccine is available.

“There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines. We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a Covid-19 vaccine can be administered to people,” he added, according to news agency PTI.