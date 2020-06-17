Sections
Home / India News / India’s death toll soars past 10K, backlog deaths raise count by 437 in Delhi, 1,409 in Maharashtra

India’s death toll soars past 10K, backlog deaths raise count by 437 in Delhi, 1,409 in Maharashtra

The national capital also recorded the highest number of deaths – 93 -- in a 24-hour period. The city has now has recorded 44,688 infections in all with 1,837 of them succumbing to the disease.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 04:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police officers patrol on Segways as men wearing protective face masks run along the promenade at Marine Drive, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

The death toll in India due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) soared past the 10,000-mark on Tuesday after Delhi and Maharashtra took into account hundreds of fatalities that were pending review, increasing their total count by 437 and 1,409 respectively. In all, the country added 2,004 deaths -- including the 1,672 backlogged fatalities -- and 10,951 infections in its Covid tally on Tuesday.

The national capital also recorded the highest number of deaths – 93 -- in a 24-hour period. The city has now has recorded 44,688 infections in all with 1,837 of them succumbing to the disease. Tuesday’s reconciling of numbers takes case fatality rate (CFR) in the city from 3.3% to 4.1% in a single day.

A senior official from Delhi’s health department said the jump in numbers was due to the death committee’s efforts over the last four days to go through all previous mails and add the deaths. “Some of the deaths were missed as a result of clerical and technological errors,” said this person, asking not to be named.

Most of the backlog deaths were from June, with a few pending from before, this person said.



In Maharashtra, the state recorded 81 cases through the day to takes its total death count to 5,537. The state has had 113,445 cases, and the new death numbers take its CFR to 4.9% from 3.7 a day earlier.

Overall, India’s CFR rose from 2.9% to 3.4% as the country now has had 11,919 fatalities from 353,853 infections.

While the first 5,000 deaths took 80 days, the latest 5,000 fatalities came in just 17 days, with more than 2,500 being reported in just the last week.

The first death due to Covid-19 in India was reported on March 12, with a 76-year-old man who returned to Kalburgi in Karnataka from Saudi Arabia testing positive and succumbing to the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boris Johnson’s pledge to UK pensioners could be at risk after Covid-19
Jun 17, 2020 06:19 IST
Indian Army releases full statement on Ladakh faceoff between India, China troops
Jun 17, 2020 06:07 IST
What is China trying to achieve: 5 experts weigh in
Jun 17, 2020 06:09 IST
Political row erupts as Opposition takes on Centre
Jun 17, 2020 05:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.