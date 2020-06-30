Sections
Home / India News / India’s decision to ban TikTok, WeChat and others becomes trending topic on social media in China

India’s decision to ban TikTok, WeChat and others becomes trending topic on social media in China

The decision by New Delhi to ban Chinese apps comes days after popular Chinese social media app WeChat–also banned by India–removed updates by the embassy of India (EoI) on the current border conflict.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:10 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Beijing

India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat, on Monday. (Reuters File Photo )

India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications, including Bytedance’s TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat, became a trending topic on social media apps in China on Tuesday morning.

A statement by India’s information technology ministry said on Monday the 59 apps have been blocked “since in view of the information available, they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

Millions of Chinese net users active on Twitter-like Weibo in China shared the news and discussed the reasons behind New Delhi’s decision.

Also read: We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps



At around 10am in China, the topic had been viewed some 63 million times, and at least 4,000 threads of discussions were active on Weibo platforms.



Many Chinese online users made caustic comments on the ban. One of the recurring comment themes was that the Chinese citizens also want to stop using Indian products but could not find any.

“We want to boycott Indian products but could not find any in my home,” wrote one user.

Another wrote: “I also want to boycott Indian products. I have searched all over my house. Nothing is India’s.”

Another Weibo user wrote: “Indian netizens are going to use TikTok through VPN”.

So far, Chinese companies on India’s list have not commented on the ban.

Also read: Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN

The decision by New Delhi to ban Chinese apps comes days after popular Chinese social media app WeChat–also banned by India–removed updates by the embassy of India (EoI) on the current border conflict including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the clash that left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead.

The reasons given for the removal of the posts included divulging state secrets and endangering national security.

The updates published on WeChat included Modi’s remarks on the India-China border situation, the phone call between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held on Thursday and a statement by the external affairs ministry’s (MEA) spokesperson.

A day earlier, EoI had to issue a clarification on its Chinese Twitter-like Weibo account after the same statement by the MEA spokesperson was deleted.

On Tuesday, the business and political news website Caixin reported on the Indian government’s decision to ban the Chinese apps.

“At present, the Indian government hasn’t clarified how the ban will be carried out. The Indian government may ask telecom providers to stop providing access to these apps,” it said in a report.

“Even with unresolved border issues, India has become an important destination for Chinese technology companies,” the report said.

The nationalistic tabloid Global Times also carried a report on New Delhi’s decision headlined: “India bans 59 Chinese apps amid border tension”.

Xiaomi, the mobile phone company, has pointed out that it has been the leader in India’s smartphone market for five consecutive quarters.

“Xiaomi accounted for 30 percent of all smartphone sales in India between January and March. In addition, Xiaomi produces nearly half of India’s fitness brands,” the report added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Natasha Dalal bonds with Varun Dhawan’s mother Laali, sister-in-law Jaanvi
Jun 30, 2020 11:20 IST
South, central Mumbai record over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours; suburbs get light rain
Jun 30, 2020 11:20 IST
‘Things moving in right direction but fight not over’: Justin Trudeau on Canada’s Covid-19 battle
Jun 30, 2020 11:17 IST
SSC JHT Notification 2020 released for 283 vacancies, check important details here
Jun 30, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.