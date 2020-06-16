‘India’s fight against Covid-19 will be remembered as example of cooperative federalism’: Highlights of PM Modi’s meeting with CMs

PM Modi during virtual meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories. (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated the significance of “do gaj ki doori” and underscored the importance of maintaining social distancing. He said wearing masks, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers are of the utmost importance in the fight against Covid-19.

PM Modi also said that with the beginning of ‘Unlock 1’, economic activities across the country have resumed and “green shoots have begun to be visible in the economy”.

This was PM Modi’s sixth video conference with chief ministers of different states and Union territories (UTs) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The states and UTs attending Tuesday’s video conference include Punjab, Assam, Kerala Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was among the chief ministers who spoke during the interactive session and said that the state government has done a lot of work in the direction of achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Here are PM Modi’s top comments from today’s meeting:

• The more we can stop corona, the more it will stop growing, the more our economy will open, our offices will open, markets will open, the means of transport will open, and so will new employment opportunities.

• Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy.

• When India’s fight against Covid-19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism.

• To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. ‘Do gaj ki doori’, hand-washing and use of sanitisers is of utmost importance. With markets opening&people stepping out, these precautions are even more important.

• For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to Covid-19.

•The Covid-19 recovery rate has gone above 50% in India.

•In the last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad and hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns.

• Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still, Covid-19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of the world.

• Two weeks have passed since Unlock-1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future.