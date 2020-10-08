Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / India’s food minister Paswan dies after weeks in hospital

India’s food minister Paswan dies after weeks in hospital

Paswan, India’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to a city hospital on Sept. 11 and underwent heart surgery on Oct. 4.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 following illness. He was 74. (PHOTO- ARVIND YADAV / HT ARCHIVE)

Veteran politician Ram Vilas Paswan, a federal minister and an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition, died on Thursday after weeks in hospital, his son Chirag Paswan said in a Tweet. He was 74.

Paswan, India’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to a city hospital on Sept. 11 and underwent heart surgery on Oct. 4.

In his role as food minister, Paswan oversaw the world’s biggest food welfare programme. Under its multi-billion dollar food aid, the government gives ultra-cheap rice and wheat to India’s millions of poor people.

“I am saddened beyond words,” Modi said in a Tweet reacting to news of his death. “There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled.”



In his long political career, Paswan worked with many prime ministers and served as India’s mines, steel, and telecommunication and information minister among other portfolios.

As the chief of the Lok Jan Shakti (People’s Power) Party (LJP), Paswan joined Modi’s right-wing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that swept India’s general election in 2014. The NDA was voted back to power with a bigger majority in 2019.

Paswan and his party represented India’s socially disadvantaged classes, which make up about three-quarters of the majority Hindu population that is about 80% of India’s 1.3 billion people.

The LJP enjoys considerable support in Paswan’s home state of Bihar in the east.

State elections in Bihar will start at the end of October and will be spread over three days, and Chirag Paswan, a lawmaker, is leading the LJP into the voting to the state legislature.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
Oct 08, 2020 23:13 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Test staff for Covid before reopening schools in Ludhiana: Parents’ body
Oct 08, 2020 23:13 IST
GMADA approves 14 vending sites in Mohali
Oct 08, 2020 23:13 IST
Five arrested for kidnapping 20-year-old DU student, demanding ₹15 lakh ransom
Oct 08, 2020 23:11 IST
Dengue rears its ugly head in Ludhiana as Covid takes back seat
Oct 08, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.