Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s Hetero prices generic remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment at Rs5,400 per vial

India’s Hetero prices generic remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment at Rs5,400 per vial

India has approved the generic versions made by Cipla and Hetero for restricted emergency use in severe Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

An ampule of Ebola drug Remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany as the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues. (Reuters File Photo )

India’s Hetero Labs Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Gilead’s experimental Covid-19 drug, at 5,400 rupees ($71) per 100-milligram vial, the drugmaker said on Wednesday, as it prepares to ship them to hospitals in the country.

The privately held company said it would supply 20,000 vials of the drug. Fellow Indian drug firm Cipla Ltd had said on Tuesday that its own version of the antiviral drug remdesivir would be priced below 5,000 rupees.

Cipla and Hetero are among a bevy of drugmakers which have licensing agreements with U.S.-based Gilead Sciences Inc, the original manufacturer of remdesivir, to make and sell the drug in 127 low- and middle-income countries.

India has approved the generic versions made by Cipla and Hetero for restricted emergency use in severe Covid-19 cases.



The treatment was the first to show improvement in trials on Covid-19 patients and has won approval for emergency use in severely ill patients in the United States and South Korea, and received full approval in Japan. It is yet to be priced in the United States.

India, the fourth worst hit nation by the coronavirus, reported a total of 456,183 infections and 14,476 deaths on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Greens thrilled as Chambal ghariyals breed again in Yamuna
Jun 25, 2020 13:51 IST
Vote to extend Putin’s rule faces little protest in Russia
Jun 25, 2020 13:50 IST
Covid-19 cases top 1.92 lakh-mark in Pakistan, toll nears 4,000
Jun 25, 2020 13:50 IST
Jalandhar resident wants to marry Pak-based fiancée, appeals to PM Modi for visa
Jun 25, 2020 13:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.