Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry

India’s high Covid-19 recovery rate due to 17 states and UTs: Health ministry

These states and union territories, the ministry said, had Covid-19 recovery rate higher than the national average. With over 5.6 million recoveries in a caseload of more than 6.6 million, India’s recovery rate stands at 84.7%.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker preserves a swab sample for coronavirus test at Khandsa road, in Gurugram (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said 17 states and union territories have played a major role in helping India sustain a high Covid-19 recovery figure. This, the ministry said, is because the Covid-19 recovery rate of these states and UTs is higher than the national recovery rate.

(Click here for full Covid-19 coverage)

“India’s total Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 56.6 lakh. This has boosted the national recovery rate to 84.7%. This sustained high figure is fuelled by 17 states/UTs reporting recovery rate higher than the national average,” the ministry said.

 



The 17 states/union territories are:

(1.) Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli (96.7%)

(2.) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (93.8%)

(3.) Bihar (93.4%)

(4.) Andhra Pradesh (92.1%)

(5.) Tamil Nadu (91.1%)

(6.) Delhi (90.2%)

(7.) Haryana (90.1%)

(8.) West Bengal (88%)

(9.) Uttar Pradesh (87.8%)

(10.) Odisha (87.7%)

(11.) Jharkhand (87.3%)

(12.) Mizoram (86.3%)

(13.) Telangana (86.3%)

(14.) Punjab (86.1%)

(15.) Gujarat (85.9%)

(16.) Chandigarh (85.8%)

(17.) Goa (85.3%)

India has reported 5,662,490 recoveries in an overall caseload of 6,685,082, as per the health ministry’s dashboard. While this makes India the second-worst Covid-19 affected country after the United States, it also has the highest number of coronavirus recoveries in the world, and a recovery rate of 84.7%.

Also, India contributes to more than 20% of the total global recoveries, a figure the ministry has highlighted repeatedly in recent days.

The US, the world’s worst-affected country, has reported the second-highest number of recoveries (4.9 million), while Brazil, the third worst-hit, also has the third-highest number of recoveries (4.3 million).

India’s tally of active cases and deaths, meanwhile, stands at 919,023 and 103,569 respectively. It is currently in the fifth stage of ‘unlocking,’ after a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Oct 07, 2020 07:01 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST
Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s posts suggesting Covid-19 is ‘just like flu’
Oct 07, 2020 07:40 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Bombay high court to pronounce order on Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today and all the latest news
Oct 07, 2020 08:55 IST
Health ministry issues SOPs for festive season to control Covid-19 transmission
Oct 07, 2020 08:54 IST
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
GATE 2021 registration ends today at appsgate.iitb.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply
Oct 07, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.