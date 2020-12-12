Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India’s mRNA vaccine candidate advances to human trial phase

India’s mRNA vaccine candidate advances to human trial phase

An mRNA vaccine uses a synthetic RNA (genetic material) encoded with instructions to make specific proteins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus so that the body can generate an immune response without getting the disease.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 14:56 IST

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi Hindustan Times

Health care workers during a Covid-19 screening drive at Goregaon in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT PHOTO)

India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate – developed by Pune-based Gennova in collaboration with the USA’s HDT Bio – has been granted approval to conduct human trials to determine whether it’s safe and produces immune response protective against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Subject Expert Committee under India’s apex drug regulator recommended that the vaccine candidate -- HGCO19 -- to proceed to human trials in a meeting on Wednesday.

The candidate uses the messenger RNA platform to generate immune response just like the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which have been found to be 95% efficacious.

Currently, Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization of its vaccine in India.



Gennova’s candidate, HGCO19, has already demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, and production of neutralising antibodies (antibodies that directly attack the virus) activity in animals. The neutralising antibody response of the vaccine in mice and non-human primates was comparable to the convalescent or recovered patients of Covid-19.

In addition, the mRNA used in the vaccine is attached to a nano-lipid carrier that enhances the release of it inside cells. This self-amplifying platform means requirement of a lower dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine candidate also solves one of the biggest problems with the Pfizer vaccine, which can be stored only at -70 degrees Celsius. Gennova’s vaccine is stable for two months at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, which is the temperature at which other vaccines used under universal immunisation programme in India is stored.

Gennova has received a seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of Department of Biotechnology, which is aligned to the global Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

An mRNA vaccine uses a synthetic RNA (genetic material) encoded with instructions to make specific proteins of the Sars-CoV-2 virus so that the body can generate an immune response without getting the disease.

When it comes to manufacturing, mRNA vaccines are synthetically made and do not need cell cultures, bacteria, or other hosts for growing it. This means it can be manufactured quickly and inexpensively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch site
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch Site
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Classical language courses struggle to find takers in universities of Bihar
by Megha
Taapsee Pannu’s home makeover boasts of a bicycle, wall art
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.