India’s new Covid-19 cases drop marginally; 37,975 new infections recorded in last 24 hours

Noida, India - November 23, 2020: A medical worker in PPE collects a sample from a commuter arriving from Delhi to test for coronavirus infection, at Sector 14A Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, in Noida, India, on Monday, November 23, 2020. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) registered a marginal fall on Tuesday, with 37,975 new infections being recorded in the last 24 hours, as against 44,059 in the previous spike, Union health ministry’s data showed. With this, the country’s overall caseload, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States, went up to 9,177,840 from 9,139,865 on Monday. The latest spike in Covid-19 cases is 13.8% lower than the previous rise.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India’s total recovered cases from Covid-19 reached 8,604,955 as 42,314 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Its death toll reached 134,218 with 480 fresh fatalities between Monday and Tuesday morning. Active cases of Covid-19, meanwhile, continue to stay below the 450,000-mark and are currently at 438,667. Recovered cases, active cases and deaths contribute 93.76%, 4.78% and 1.46% of the country’s overall tally of coronavirus disease cases.

Also Read | India records 44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday

These latest numbers come on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a virtual meet with representatives of eight states and Union territories (UTs) over the surge in Covid-19 cases in these regions. The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as well as that in the Union territory of Delhi, will be discussed during the meeting. The Prime Minister is also expected to discuss the distribution plan of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

Also Read | PM Modi may hold Covid-19 review meet with CMs today

Delhi, in particular, has been witnessing a massive surge in its Covid-19 cases in what has been described by many as the “third wave” of the pandemic in the national capital. A series of measures have been announced to contain the pandemic here, including a fine of Rs 2,000, instead of the earlier Rs 500 on those not wearing masks.

The Delhi government has also revised the previous limit of 200 guests at wedding ceremonies to just 50. However, for now, the government has ruled out a lockdown in the capital city.