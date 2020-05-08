India’s recovery rate nears 30% even as cases touch 50,000-mark

Over 16,000 patients have been cured so far. (ANI Photo/Representative)

India’s coronavirus recovery rate has increased to nearly 30% even as the total number of registered coronavirus infections reached 46,342 on Friday, said the health ministry. It added that there were 216 districts that had not reported new positive cases.

“In the last 24 hours, there were 3,390 new Covid-19 positive cases and 1,273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36%. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision,” said Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, health ministry.

Agarwal said 3.2% of patients under active medical care are on oxygen support, 4.7 % are in ICU (intensive care unit) support and 1.1% of patients are on ventilator support.

Stressing on the need to ensure Covid-free zones do not see new infections, Agarwal reeled off data on the district-wise break-up of coronavirus exposure.

“216 districts have not reported any case. 42 districts have not reported any positive case since 28 days, 29 districts have not reported any new case since 21 days, 36 districts have not reported fresh coronavirus case since the last 14 days and 46 districts have not reported a new case for 7 days,” Agarwal said.

