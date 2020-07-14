India’s recovery-to-death ratio for Covid-19 at 96:4, says government

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 medical check-up of residents of Kurar Village, in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

India has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the rate of recovery has also been improving rapidly in the country, the government has said.

On Tuesday, when India recorded over 28,000 new cases, the government said that the recovery-to-death ratio stands at 96 to nearly four per cent.

“The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients has increased to 63.02 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01% and 3.99% now,” the government said after the Union health ministry released the daily figure of Covid-19 infection.

The country’s Covid-19 case tally crosses nine lakh-mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

The number of active cases stand at 3,11,565, while 5,71,460 patients have been cured/discharged, according to the health ministry. The number of Covid-19 fatalities stand at 23,727 deaths, it further said.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra - the worst-affected state from the infection - has a total of 2,60,924 Covid-19 cases and 10,482 fatalities. Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state, has recorded 1,42,798 cases and 2,032 deaths due to Covid-19.

Delhi has reported a total of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths due to Covid-19.

As per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till July 13, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday.

India’s fatality rate has declined this month despite a huge surge in positive cases reported daily, which has taken the country to third spot globally with a high concentration of coronavirus patients.

States that have a fatality rate lower than the national average are the north-eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.