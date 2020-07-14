Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s recovery-to-death ratio for Covid-19 at 96:4, says government

India’s recovery-to-death ratio for Covid-19 at 96:4, says government

India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses nine lakh-mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 11:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 medical check-up of residents of Kurar Village, in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

India has been witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, but the rate of recovery has also been improving rapidly in the country, the government has said.

On Tuesday, when India recorded over 28,000 new cases, the government said that the recovery-to-death ratio stands at 96 to nearly four per cent.

“The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients has increased to 63.02 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01% and 3.99% now,” the government said after the Union health ministry released the daily figure of Covid-19 infection.

The country’s Covid-19 case tally crosses nine lakh-mark with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.



The number of active cases stand at 3,11,565, while 5,71,460 patients have been cured/discharged, according to the health ministry. The number of Covid-19 fatalities stand at 23,727 deaths, it further said.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra - the worst-affected state from the infection - has a total of 2,60,924 Covid-19 cases and 10,482 fatalities. Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state, has recorded 1,42,798 cases and 2,032 deaths due to Covid-19.

Delhi has reported a total of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths due to Covid-19.

As per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till July 13, of these 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday.

India’s fatality rate has declined this month despite a huge surge in positive cases reported daily, which has taken the country to third spot globally with a high concentration of coronavirus patients.

States that have a fatality rate lower than the national average are the north-eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland and the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2020: Check Karnataka class 12 results on these websites
Jul 14, 2020 11:05 IST
India’s recovery-to-death ratio for Covid-19 at 96:4, says government
Jul 14, 2020 11:03 IST
Rhea Chakraborty pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Eternally connected’
Jul 14, 2020 10:59 IST
Lootcase’s Rajesh Krishnan says directors are not in charge of promotions
Jul 14, 2020 10:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.