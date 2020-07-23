Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India’s second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

India’s second national-level plasma bank opened in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu health minister also said that the state has conducted 2 million tests for Covid-19 so far and has the highest number in terms of testing compared to other states.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Chennai

Nurses monitor a cured Covid-19 patient donating plasma for his grandfather at the Plasma Bank of LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Friday, July17, 2020. (PTI)

After national capital, India’s second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, health minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday.

“We were earlier conducting the plasma method on a trial basis. Four people in Madurai successfully underwent the process in the early stages and a few more banks will be set up in nearby districts. We now have the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research and have opened the second plasma bank at the national level with a total budget of Rs 2.34 crore,” said Vijaybhaskar.

He added, “After a Covid-19 patient is discharged, the patient has to wait for 14 days before they can donate their plasma. Plasma will be separated from the blood, which can be stored and used for up to one year.”

Vijaybhaskar also mentioned that a committee was constituted to discuss the death count and it was recommended that 444 deaths be added to the Covid-19 deaths toll in the state.



“We have conducted 2 million tests so far and have the highest number in terms of testing compared to other states,” the state health minister said.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 186,492 Covid-19 cases, including 51,765 active cases, 131,583 recoveries and 3,144 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mohammad Amir tests negative for Covid-19 again, cleared to join side in England
Jul 23, 2020 18:08 IST
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
Jul 23, 2020 18:07 IST
Sonia explains why she is cutting Himesh’s birthday cake. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 18:06 IST
To Beijing, a message from the seas
Jul 23, 2020 18:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.