India’s Serum says produced 40 mln doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune, India. (Reuters )

Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax’s rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.

Serum said it has enrolled 1,600 participants in India for late-stage trials of AstraZeneca’s candidate, and also plans to seek regulatory approval to run late-stage trials for the Novavax vaccine.

Read more | Serum Institute completes phase 3 trial recruitment for Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, is the most advanced in human testing in India, Serum said.