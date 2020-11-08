Sections
Constructive talks were held with China, says India; Next round of meeting soon

The 8th round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting was constructive, the government has said.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region. (File Photo) (PTI)

The eighth round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting held in Chushul on November 6 was constructive but no breakthrough in the ongoing face off between India and China has been achieved. The next level of meeting will be held soon, the government of India has said, issuing a statement.

 

“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” the statement issued by the Centre said.

Also Read: India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week



“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries (India and China), ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation,” it added.



The discussion will be now be taken forward and the next meeting will be held soon, the statement read.

“India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. India and China also agreed to have another round of meeting soon,” it said.

The border row is in its sixth month and efforts to disengage and de-escalate have yielded no results so far. Apart from Ladakh, a tense confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers also took place in north Sikkim in early May. The standoff has taken India-China ties to a new low, with troops even firing warning shots at friction points in August-September — the first such instance since October 1975.

