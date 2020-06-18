Sections
Home / India News / India says priority at UNSC will be to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation

India says priority at UNSC will be to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation

As a non-permanent member of the UNSC, India will also work to improve and depoliticise the system of sanctioning terrorists.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs said enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation will be one of India’s main priorities as a non-permanent member at the UNSC . (ANI)

A day after India was elected to the UN Security Council as non-permanent member with an overwhelming majority for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021, the government said enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation will be one of its main priorities.

“India will work to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, which will be one of the priorities during its membership of UN Security Council during 2021-22”, said Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“India will also work to improve and depoliticise the system of sanctioning terrorists,” he said.

Swarup said India’s performance at the UNSC in the next two years would reaffirm its credentials to be a permanent member of the council.



“Our presence on the Security Council and our performance there over the next 2 years will underscore the value that a country like India brings to the table and reaffirm our credentials to be a permanent member of UNSC,” the secretary said.

It will be India’s eighth two-year term. India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC,

underlined the goodwill the country has in the world body, Swarup said.

“It demonstrates the goodwill India enjoys at the UN and the confidence the international community has reposed in India’s capability to contribute to the work of the council.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kharar SDM honours 50 Covid-19 warriors under Mission Fateh
Jun 18, 2020 18:24 IST
Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at ₹79,091
Jun 18, 2020 18:26 IST
Heartbreak coach Keishorne Scott teaches how to build lasting relationships
Jun 18, 2020 18:22 IST
This huge gorilla sculpture is made of chocolate. Watch video to see how
Jun 18, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.