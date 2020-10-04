Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / India scales up Covid-19 testing capacity from 1 in Jan to 7.7 crore in Oct: Health ministry

India scales up Covid-19 testing capacity from 1 in Jan to 7.7 crore in Oct: Health ministry

The MoHFW also said that the increased pace of testing has led to “early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate.”

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The testing capacity in the country has been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 7.7 crores in October from just one in January this year, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

The MoHFW also said that the increased pace of testing has led to “early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate.”

Also read: High levels of Covid-19 testing led to sustained low fatality rate: Govt

“India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection,” a tweet by the MoHFW read.

As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.



Further the positivity rate in the country is at 8.32 per cent currently, as per the Health Ministry.

With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported on Saturday, the Covid-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Also read: India allows testing on demand for Covid-19

With the latest increase, the Covid-19 toll in the country now stands at 1,00,842.

Meanwhile, the country reported 79,476 new cases, taking the tally of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545, the Ministry said.

The total Covid-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated cases.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has maintained the top global ranking with maximum recoveries of Covid-19 patients and it has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients now stands at 83.84 per cent and the total recoveries have surpassed the 54 lakh mark.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Oct 04, 2020 22:00 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 written updates: Nikki Tamboli locks horns with Jasmin-Shehzad
Oct 04, 2020 23:17 IST
IT Park project: CHB to build EWS houses elsewhere
Oct 04, 2020 23:14 IST
Trump could return to White House on Monday, say doctors
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 18
Oct 04, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.